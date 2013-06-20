U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 20 - 1800 ET

June 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.08 0.11 0.03 24.5 25.2 0.7 IHS INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.03 1.04 0.01 423.3 418.1 -5.1 KROGER CO/THE Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.88 0.92 0.04 30188.6 30043.0 -145.6 METHODE ELECTRS INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.15 0.24 0.09 128.9 148.4 19.5 ORACLE CORPORATION Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.87 0.87 0.00 11122.2 10961.0 -161.2 PIER 1 IMPORTS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.19 0.19 0.00 395.0 394.9 -0.2 RITE AID CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.09 0.09 0.00 6271.9 6293.1 21.1 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.18 0.18 0.00 246.6 245.8 -0.7