U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 21 - 1800 ET

June 21 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CARMAX INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.58 0.64 0.06 3150.0 3311.1 161.1 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.04 1.01 -0.03 2266.0 2299.0 33.0