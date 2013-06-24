FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 24 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
June 24, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 24 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                 ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CYANOTECH CORPORATION                 Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.03     4.26     4.29     46.8     20.3    -26.4
 ENNIS INC                             Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.33     0.33     0.01    143.8    138.5     -5.3
 MITEL NETWORKS CORP                   Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.24     0.25     0.01    145.7    150.9      5.2
 SONIC CORP                            Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.26     0.26     0.00    147.5    146.6     -0.9
 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION              Q1   MARITIME                   USD    -0.04     0.02     0.06     69.5     69.4     -0.1

