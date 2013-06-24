U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 24 - 1800 ET

June 24 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CYANOTECH CORPORATION Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.03 4.26 4.29 46.8 20.3 -26.4 ENNIS INC Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.33 0.33 0.01 143.8 138.5 -5.3 MITEL NETWORKS CORP Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.24 0.25 0.01 145.7 150.9 5.2 SONIC CORP Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.26 0.26 0.00 147.5 146.6 -0.9 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION Q1 MARITIME USD -0.04 0.02 0.06 69.5 69.4 -0.1