U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET
June 25, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                          ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AEROVIRONMENT INC                     Q4   DEFENSE                    USD    -0.10    -0.32    -0.22     51.1     54.1      3.0
 APOLLO GROUP                          Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.85     1.05     0.20    965.1    946.8    -18.3
 BARNES & NOBLE INC.                   Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.99       --       --   1326.3   1277.0    -49.3
 CARNIVAL CORPORATION                  Q2   LEISURE                    USD     0.06     0.09     0.03   3549.8   3479.0    -70.8
 LENNAR CORPORATION                    Q2   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.33     0.61     0.28   1330.7   1426.1     95.4
 SMITH & WESSON HOLDING C              Q4   LEISURE PRODUCTS           USD     0.44     0.44     0.01    170.7    178.7      8.0
 SYNNEX CORP                           Q2   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.81       --       --   2496.1   2591.4     95.3
 WALGREEN CO                           Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.91     0.85    -0.06  18433.1  18313.0   -120.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

