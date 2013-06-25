U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 25 - 1800 ET

June 25 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AEROVIRONMENT INC Q4 DEFENSE USD -0.10 -0.32 -0.22 51.1 54.1 3.0 APOLLO GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.85 1.05 0.20 965.1 946.8 -18.3 BARNES & NOBLE INC. Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.99 -- -- 1326.3 1277.0 -49.3 CARNIVAL CORPORATION Q2 LEISURE USD 0.06 0.09 0.03 3549.8 3479.0 -70.8 LENNAR CORPORATION Q2 HOME BUILDING USD 0.33 0.61 0.28 1330.7 1426.1 95.4 SMITH & WESSON HOLDING C Q4 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.44 0.44 0.01 170.7 178.7 8.0 SYNNEX CORP Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.81 -- -- 2496.1 2591.4 95.3 WALGREEN CO Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.91 0.85 -0.06 18433.1 18313.0 -120.1