U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET
June 27, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                     ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ACCENTURE PLC                         Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.13     1.14     0.01   7419.5   7198.1   -221.3
 CALAMP CORP                           Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.13     0.16     0.03     52.4     53.7      1.3
 COMMAND SECURITY CORP                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU   USD     0.01    -0.04    -0.05     35.9     37.5      1.6
 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY             Q3   STEEL                      USD     0.18     0.16    -0.02   1931.5   1794.3   -137.2
 CONAGRA FOOD INC                      Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.59     0.60     0.01   4604.8   4593.5    -11.3
 EMPIRE CO 'A'                         Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          CAD     1.33     1.45     0.12   4296.5   4308.9     12.4
 KB HOME                               Q2   HOME BUILDING              USD    -0.07    -0.04     0.03    450.8    524.4     73.6
 MCCORMICK & CO INC                    Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.61     0.61     0.00   1007.0   1002.6     -4.4
 NIKE INC                              Q4   CLOTHING                   USD     0.74     0.76     0.02   6639.4   6697.0     57.6
 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS                      Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.15     0.16     0.02    298.0    270.8    -27.2
 SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRI              Q3   STEEL                      USD     0.12     0.09    -0.03    737.8    710.3    -27.5
 WINNEBAGO INDS INC                    Q3   RECREATIONAL VEHICLES      USD     0.27     0.27     0.01    197.8    218.2     20.4
 WORTHINGTON INDS INC                  Q4   METAL FABRICATORS & DIST   USD     0.65       --       --    699.6    704.1      4.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
