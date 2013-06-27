U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 27 - 1800 ET

June 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCENTURE PLC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.13 1.14 0.01 7419.5 7198.1 -221.3 CALAMP CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.13 0.16 0.03 52.4 53.7 1.3 COMMAND SECURITY CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 35.9 37.5 1.6 COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY Q3 STEEL USD 0.18 0.16 -0.02 1931.5 1794.3 -137.2 CONAGRA FOOD INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.59 0.60 0.01 4604.8 4593.5 -11.3 EMPIRE CO 'A' Q4 RETAILING - FOODS CAD 1.33 1.45 0.12 4296.5 4308.9 12.4 KB HOME Q2 HOME BUILDING USD -0.07 -0.04 0.03 450.8 524.4 73.6 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.61 0.61 0.00 1007.0 1002.6 -4.4 NIKE INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.74 0.76 0.02 6639.4 6697.0 57.6 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.15 0.16 0.02 298.0 270.8 -27.2 SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRI Q3 STEEL USD 0.12 0.09 -0.03 737.8 710.3 -27.5 WINNEBAGO INDS INC Q3 RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USD 0.27 0.27 0.01 197.8 218.2 20.4 WORTHINGTON INDS INC Q4 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.65 -- -- 699.6 704.1 4.5