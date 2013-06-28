FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 28 - 1800 ET
Puerto Rico
Science
Future of Money
June 28, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 28 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                 ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.16     0.20     0.04    343.0    351.1      8.0
 MIGAO CORP                            Q4   CHEMICALS                  CAD    -0.06    -0.07    -0.01     73.2    190.7    117.5
 RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD                Q1   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.07       --       --   3445.8   3071.0   -374.8
 RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD                Q1   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.06       --       --   3362.3   3071.0   -291.3
 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B'               Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.45     0.52     0.07   1302.6   1326.0     23.4
 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B'               Q3   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.44     0.52     0.08   1310.1   1326.0     15.9
 TAG OIL LTD                           Q4   OIL                        CAD    -0.01     0.00     0.01     10.2     12.3      2.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
