U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 28 - 1800 ET

June 28 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev FINISH LINE INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.16 0.20 0.04 343.0 351.1 8.0 MIGAO CORP Q4 CHEMICALS CAD -0.06 -0.07 -0.01 73.2 190.7 117.5 RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.07 -- -- 3445.8 3071.0 -374.8 RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.06 -- -- 3362.3 3071.0 -291.3 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.45 0.52 0.07 1302.6 1326.0 23.4 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.44 0.52 0.08 1310.1 1326.0 15.9 TAG OIL LTD Q4 OIL CAD -0.01 0.00 0.01 10.2 12.3 2.1