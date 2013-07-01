FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 1 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
July 1, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 1 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether it beat, met or missed
Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are
provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
                                                                      ****
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADVANCED PHOTONIX INC                 Q4   DEFENSE                    USD    -0.03    -0.02     0.01      5.9      6.0      0.1
 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD                  Q1   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD    -1.01    -1.71    -0.70     67.0     61.7     -5.3
 INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.01       --       --     65.9     67.0      1.1
 SCHULMAN A INC                        Q3   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.65     0.50    -0.15    576.1    548.6    -27.5
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q2   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.05       --       --    203.2    216.2     13.0

