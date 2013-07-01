U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 1 - 1800 ET

July 1 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether it beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADVANCED PHOTONIX INC Q4 DEFENSE USD -0.03 -0.02 0.01 5.9 6.0 0.1 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.01 -1.71 -0.70 67.0 61.7 -5.3 INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.01 -- -- 65.9 67.0 1.1 SCHULMAN A INC Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.65 0.50 -0.15 576.1 548.6 -27.5 XYRATEX LTD Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.05 -- -- 203.2 216.2 13.0