U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 3 - 1657 ET

July 3 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C Q2 LEISURE USD 0.50 0.52 0.03 182.3 179.6 -2.7 MTY FOOD GROUP INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.29 0.33 0.04 24.4 25.3 0.9 POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.03 -0.01 -0.04 200.4 191.8 -8.7 SANDVINE CORPORATION Q2 TELEPHONE UTILITIES USD 0.01 0.01 0.00 25.1 23.5 -1.6