FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 10 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 10, 2013 / 11:03 AM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 10 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMARA MINING PLC                      Q2   PRECIOUS METALS            USD    -0.03    -0.01     0.02       --       --       --
 CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP              Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.02    -0.01     0.01    105.4    104.2     -1.1
 COLDWATER CREEK INC                   Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.63    -0.72    -0.09    162.8    149.7    -13.1
 ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD                  Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.22     0.24     0.02     45.6     46.2      0.6
 LANNETT CO INC                        Q4   DRUGS                      USD     0.07     0.12     0.05     37.9     40.2      2.3
 MIX TELEMATICS LTD                    Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.10     0.10     0.00     29.7     31.6      1.8
 OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC                 Q2   CLOTHING                   USD     0.98     1.01     0.03    243.5    235.0     -8.5
 RESTORATION HARDWARE HOL              Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.43       --       --    377.6    382.1      4.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.