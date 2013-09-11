U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11- 1800 ET

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada -listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether it beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC Q3 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.10 0.01 -0.09 12.6 12.5 -0.1 CHINAEDU CORP Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.15 0.28 0.14 20.1 22.9 2.7 COFFEE HOLDING CO INC Q3 BEVERAGES USD 0.25 -0.33 -0.58 -- -- -- EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q1 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.14 0.16 0.02 67.9 63.9 -4.0 HYPERDYNAMICS CORP Q4 OIL USD -0.02 -0.21 -0.19 0.0 0.0 0.0 MENS WEARHOUSE INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.14 1.01 -0.13 669.6 647.3 -22.3 REITMANS CANADA LIMITED Q2 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.36 0.17 -0.19 277.0 253.4 -23.6 TRANSITION THERAPEUTICS Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE CAD 0.02 0.16 0.14 7.0 7.1 0.1 VERA BRADLEY INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.32 0.37 0.06 124.5 125.4 0.9 VIXS SYSTEMS INC Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.16 0.41 0.25 8.7 8.1 -0.6