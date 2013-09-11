FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11- 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
September 11, 2013 / 4:27 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 11- 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada -listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
it beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC             Q3   ELECTRONICS                CAD     0.10     0.01    -0.09     12.6     12.5     -0.1
 CHINAEDU CORP                         Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.15     0.28     0.14     20.1     22.9      2.7
 COFFEE HOLDING CO INC                 Q3   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.25    -0.33    -0.58       --       --       --
 EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD               Q1   ELECTRONICS                CAD     0.14     0.16     0.02     67.9     63.9     -4.0
 HYPERDYNAMICS CORP                    Q4   OIL                        USD    -0.02    -0.21    -0.19      0.0      0.0      0.0
 MENS WEARHOUSE INC                    Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.14     1.01    -0.13    669.6    647.3    -22.3
 REITMANS CANADA LIMITED               Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD     0.36     0.17    -0.19    277.0    253.4    -23.6
 TRANSITION THERAPEUTICS               Q4   HOME HEALTH CARE           CAD     0.02     0.16     0.14      7.0      7.1      0.1
 VERA BRADLEY INC                      Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.32     0.37     0.06    124.5    125.4      0.9
 VIXS SYSTEMS INC                      Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.16     0.41     0.25      8.7      8.1     -0.6

