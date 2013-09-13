U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 13 - 1800 ET

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COASTAL CONTACTS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS CAD -0.15 -0.08 0.07 54.9 55.5 0.6 GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.20 0.19 -0.01 80.6 80.6 0.0 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES Q1 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD -0.40 -0.36 0.04 1.0 0.5 -0.5 VIRCO MANUFACTURING Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.38 0.42 0.04 60.4 56.9 -3.5 VIXS SYSTEMS INC Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.07 0.15 0.08 8.7 -- --