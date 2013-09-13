FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 13 - 1800 ET
September 13, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 13 - 1800 ET

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COASTAL CONTACTS INC                  Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          CAD    -0.15    -0.08     0.07     54.9     55.5      0.6
 GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS INC                 Q4   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.20     0.19    -0.01     80.6     80.6      0.0
 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES              Q1   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD    -0.40    -0.36     0.04      1.0      0.5     -0.5
 VIRCO MANUFACTURING                   Q2   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD     0.38     0.42     0.04     60.4     56.9     -3.5
 VIXS SYSTEMS INC                      Q2   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.07     0.15     0.08      8.7       --       --

