U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 16 - 1800 ET

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev OCLARO INC Q4 ELECTRONICS USD -0.36 -0.33 0.03 136.7 136.1 -0.6 STUDENT TRANSPORTATION I Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 0.06 0.08 0.02 122.6 122.3 -0.3 STUDENT TRANSPORTATION I Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 0.06 0.08 0.02 124.1 122.3 -1.8