U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 17 - 1800 ET

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.34 0.32 -0.02 1010.5 995.1 -15.3 COTY INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.01 0.03 0.02 1053.7 1058.8 5.1 DIGITAL CINEMA DESTINATI Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.11 -0.15 -0.04 11.2 11.2 0.0 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.21 -- -- 218.9 219.3 0.4 INSPIREMD INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.13 -- -- 1.5 1.5 0.0 SUTOR TECHNOLOGY GROUP L Q4 STEEL USD 0.10 0.16 0.06 153.0 197.5 44.5