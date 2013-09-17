FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 17 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 17, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 17 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

  Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ADOBE SYSTEMS INC                     Q3   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.34     0.32    -0.02   1010.5    995.1    -15.3
 COTY INC                              Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.01     0.03     0.02   1053.7   1058.8      5.1
 DIGITAL CINEMA DESTINATI              Q4   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.11    -0.15    -0.04     11.2     11.2      0.0
 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS              Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.21       --       --    218.9    219.3      0.4
 INSPIREMD INC                         Q4   DRUGS                      USD    -0.13       --       --      1.5      1.5      0.0
 SUTOR TECHNOLOGY GROUP L              Q4   STEEL                      USD     0.10     0.16     0.06    153.0    197.5     44.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.