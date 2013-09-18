FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 18 - 1820 ET
September 18, 2013

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 18 - 1820 ET

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC                Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.23     0.21    -0.02    187.0    178.3     -8.7
 BIOTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC             Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.25    -0.23     0.02      5.7      9.3      3.6
 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT              Q4   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.35     1.43     0.09    668.7    674.1      5.4
 FEDEX CORP                            Q1   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     1.50     1.53     0.03  10967.8  11024.0     56.2
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.70     0.70     0.00   4294.8   4372.7     77.9
 HERMAN  MILLER INC                    Q1   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.38     0.43     0.05    465.1    468.1      3.0
 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC                 Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      GBP    -1.00       --       --     84.5     85.1      0.6
 ORACLE CORPORATION                    Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.56     0.59     0.03   8477.7   8381.0    -96.7
 STEELCASE INC-CL A                    Q2   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.26     0.24    -0.02    773.3    757.6    -15.7

