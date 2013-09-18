U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 18 - 1820 ET

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.23 0.21 -0.02 187.0 178.3 -8.7 BIOTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.25 -0.23 0.02 5.7 9.3 3.6 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.35 1.43 0.09 668.7 674.1 5.4 FEDEX CORP Q1 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 1.50 1.53 0.03 10967.8 11024.0 56.2 GENERAL MILLS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.70 0.70 0.00 4294.8 4372.7 77.9 HERMAN MILLER INC Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.38 0.43 0.05 465.1 468.1 3.0 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC GBP -1.00 -- -- 84.5 85.1 0.6 ORACLE CORPORATION Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.56 0.59 0.03 8477.7 8381.0 -96.7 STEELCASE INC-CL A Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.26 0.24 -0.02 773.3 757.6 -15.7