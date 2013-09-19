U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CINTAS CORPORATION Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.63 0.63 0.00 1101.6 1120.3 18.8 CONAGRA FOOD INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.39 0.37 -0.02 4288.0 4201.8 -86.2 IHS INC Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.18 1.27 0.09 468.5 480.3 11.8 MARCUS CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.46 0.50 0.04 128.1 129.0 0.9 PIER 1 IMPORTS Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.21 0.17 -0.04 404.6 395.6 -9.0 RITE AID CORPORATION Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.04 0.03 0.07 6265.3 6278.2 12.9 SCHOLASTIC CORP Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.68 -0.90 -0.22 299.7 276.3 -23.4 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.22 0.28 0.06 258.3 270.9 12.6