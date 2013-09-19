FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET
September 19, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 19 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CINTAS CORPORATION                    Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     0.63     0.63     0.00   1101.6   1120.3     18.8
 CONAGRA FOOD INC                      Q1   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.39     0.37    -0.02   4288.0   4201.8    -86.2
 IHS INC                               Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     1.18     1.27     0.09    468.5    480.3     11.8
 MARCUS CORPORATION                    Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.46     0.50     0.04    128.1    129.0      0.9
 PIER 1 IMPORTS                        Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.21     0.17    -0.04    404.6    395.6     -9.0
 RITE AID CORPORATION                  Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.04     0.03     0.07   6265.3   6278.2     12.9
 SCHOLASTIC CORP                       Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD    -0.68    -0.90    -0.22    299.7    276.3    -23.4
 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC                    Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.22     0.28     0.06    258.3    270.9     12.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
