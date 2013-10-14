FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 14 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
October 14, 2013 / 4:37 PM / in 4 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 14 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr    EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING                Q3   MACHINERY                  USD     0.20     0.01    -0.19       --       --       --
 BROWN & BROWN INC                     Q3   INSURANCE                  USD     0.40     0.39    -0.01    348.9    359.3     10.5
 PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA             Q3   CONTAINERS                 USD     0.89     0.91     0.02    831.8    845.4     13.6
 STANLEY FURNITURE CO                  Q3   HOME FURNISHINGS           USD    -0.11    -0.17    -0.06     25.3     24.0     -1.3
 WINTRUST FINL CP                      Q3   BANKING                    USD     0.64     0.71     0.07    195.5    196.4      0.9

