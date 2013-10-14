U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Oct 14 - 1800 ET

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.20 0.01 -0.19 -- -- -- BROWN & BROWN INC Q3 INSURANCE USD 0.40 0.39 -0.01 348.9 359.3 10.5 PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA Q3 CONTAINERS USD 0.89 0.91 0.02 831.8 845.4 13.6 STANLEY FURNITURE CO Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD -0.11 -0.17 -0.06 25.3 24.0 -1.3 WINTRUST FINL CP Q3 BANKING USD 0.64 0.71 0.07 195.5 196.4 0.9