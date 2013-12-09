FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 9 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 9 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
      
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORA              Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.45     0.48     0.03   1227.6   1236.8      9.2
 ALICO INCORPORATED                    Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU   USD     0.73    -0.13    -0.86      6.8      6.7     -0.1
 ANALOGIC CORP                         Q1   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.87     0.06    -0.81    131.4    110.1    -21.3
 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC             Q2   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     1.14     1.06    -0.08   2017.9   2015.9     -2.0
 COMTECH                               Q1   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD     0.23     0.28     0.06     78.2     83.4      5.2
 FOREST CITY ENTERPRISES               Q3   INVESTMENTS                USD    -0.02     0.67     0.69    388.1       --       --
 JTH HOLDING INC                       Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD    -0.57       --       --      9.4      7.3     -2.0
 LANDAUER INC                          Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.50     1.02     0.53     39.7     39.9      0.2
 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY             Q3   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.36    -0.97    -0.61    244.7    216.5    -28.2
 PVH CORP                              Q3   CLOTHING                   USD     2.24     2.30     0.06   2217.3   2259.1     41.9
 RESERVOIR MINERALS INC                Q3   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     CAD    -0.03    -0.03     0.00       --       --       --
 SYNERGETICS USA INC                   Q1   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.04     0.04     0.00     15.7     15.5     -0.2
 VAIL RESORTS INC                      Q1   LEISURE                    USD    -1.91    -2.04    -0.13    121.2    123.4      2.2
 
    
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.