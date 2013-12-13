U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 13 - 1800 ET

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the company beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ASPEN GROUP INC Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.02 -0.02 0.00 1.1 0.9 -0.2 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES Q2 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD -0.39 -0.31 0.08 0.5 0.5 0.0 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIE Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.14 0.13 -0.01 24.6 24.1 -0.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)