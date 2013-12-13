FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 13 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
December 13, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the company beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results.
The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ASPEN GROUP INC                       Q2   FINANCIAL SERVICES         USD    -0.02    -0.02     0.00      1.1      0.9     -0.2
 OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES              Q2   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD    -0.39    -0.31     0.08      0.5      0.5      0.0
 URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIE              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.14     0.13    -0.01     24.6     24.1     -0.5
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
