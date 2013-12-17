FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 17 - 1800 ET
December 17, 2013

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 17 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
   
   
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC                  Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    CAD     0.03     0.27     0.24      6.0      5.2     -0.8
 ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD                  Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD     0.25     0.36     0.11     47.8     47.2     -0.6
 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS              Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     1.24     1.22    -0.02    223.6    223.0     -0.7
 HEICO CORP                            Q4   DEFENSE                    USD     0.41     0.44     0.03    273.4    287.4     14.0
 JABIL CIRCUIT                         Q1   ELECTRONICS                USD     0.54     0.51    -0.03   4463.4   4611.4    148.1
 JAMMIN JAVA CORP                      Q3   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.00     0.00     0.00      1.8      2.2      0.4
 SANDERSON FARMS INC                   Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     2.22     1.97    -0.25    717.8    727.1      9.2
 VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC                  Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.26     0.27     0.01    421.5    432.3     10.8
 



 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

