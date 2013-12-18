U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 18 - 1800 ET

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 0.2 0.2 0.0 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC Q3 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.35 0.33 -0.02 202.6 199.4 -3.2 ARROWHEAD RESEARCH CORP Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD -0.20 -0.38 -0.18 0.0 0.0 0.0 BIODEL INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.32 -0.05 0.27 0.0 0.0 0.0 FEDEX CORP Q2 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 1.64 1.57 -0.07 11434.9 11403.0 -31.9 GENERAL MILLS INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.88 0.83 -0.05 4940.9 4875.7 -65.2 HERMAN MILLER INC Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.40 0.42 0.02 467.0 470.5 3.5 LENNAR CORPORATION Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.62 0.73 0.11 1878.8 -- -- ORACLE CORPORATION Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.67 0.69 0.02 9194.8 9283.0 88.2 PAYCHEX INC Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.42 0.43 0.01 598.7 610.5 11.8 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.15 0.04 -0.11 265.8 275.3 9.5 STEELCASE INC Q3 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.26 0.29 0.03 766.0 784.8 18.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)