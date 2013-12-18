FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 18 - 1800 ET
December 18, 2013

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 18 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY              Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    CAD    -0.01    -0.01     0.00      0.2      0.2      0.0
 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC                Q3   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.35     0.33    -0.02    202.6    199.4     -3.2
 ARROWHEAD RESEARCH CORP               Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD    -0.20    -0.38    -0.18      0.0      0.0      0.0
 BIODEL INC                            Q4   DRUGS                      USD    -0.32    -0.05     0.27      0.0      0.0      0.0
 FEDEX CORP                            Q2   MULTI-IND TRANSN           USD     1.64     1.57    -0.07  11434.9  11403.0    -31.9
 GENERAL MILLS INC                     Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.88     0.83    -0.05   4940.9   4875.7    -65.2
 HERMAN  MILLER INC                    Q2   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.40     0.42     0.02    467.0    470.5      3.5
 LENNAR CORPORATION                    Q4   HOME BUILDING              USD     0.62     0.73     0.11   1878.8       --       --
 ORACLE CORPORATION                    Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.67     0.69     0.02   9194.8   9283.0     88.2
 PAYCHEX INC                           Q2   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.42     0.43     0.01    598.7    610.5     11.8
 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS              Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.15     0.04    -0.11    265.8    275.3      9.5
 STEELCASE INC                         Q3   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.26     0.29     0.03    766.0    784.8     18.8
 

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

