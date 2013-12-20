FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 20 - 1800 ET
#Earnings Season
December 20, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 20 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BLACKBERRY LTD                        Q3   OFFICE/COMM EQUIP          USD    -0.40    -0.67    -0.27   1521.5   1193.0   -328.5
 CARMAX INC                            Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.48     0.47    -0.01   2894.8   2941.4     46.6
 FINISH LINE INC                       Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.01     0.06     0.05    353.7    364.5     10.8
 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL                Q4   TRUCK MFG                  USD    -1.63    -1.90    -0.27   2904.1   2751.0   -153.1
 WALGREEN CO                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.72       --       --  18347.8  18329.0    -18.8
   
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
