U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 23 - 1815 ET
#Earnings Season
December 23, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 23 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AEOLUS PHARMACEUTICALS                Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD     0.00     0.00     0.00      2.3      0.9     -1.4
 CALAMP CORP                           Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.21     0.23     0.02     61.2     63.5      2.3
 ENNIS INC                             Q3   OFFICE PRODUCTS            USD     0.40     0.36    -0.04    140.8    136.6     -4.3
 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO               Q4   GAS UTILITIES              USD    -0.10    -0.07     0.03    186.1    200.0     13.9
                

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
