U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 23 - 1815 ET

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AEOLUS PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.3 0.9 -1.4 CALAMP CORP Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.21 0.23 0.02 61.2 63.5 2.3 ENNIS INC Q3 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.40 0.36 -0.04 140.8 136.6 -4.3 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD -0.10 -0.07 0.03 186.1 200.0 13.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)