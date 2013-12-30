FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 30- 1700 ET
#Market News
December 30, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Dec 30- 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name          Ticker      Qtr  Industry          Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAL-MAINE FOODS INC               Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS    USD    1.05     1.09     0.04   --       --       --
 CEL-SCI CORP                      Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY      USD   -0.17    -0.16     0.01   0.0      0.0      0.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
