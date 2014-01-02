FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 2 - 1815 ET
#Earnings Season
January 2, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 2 - 1815 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 LANDEC CORP                           Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.13     0.13     0.00    124.2    120.0     -4.2
 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC              Q2   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.15     0.18     0.03    139.4    146.0      6.6
   


 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
