U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 6 - 1800 ET
January 6, 2014 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 6 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
  Company Name              Ticker     Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 SCHULMAN A INC                        Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.47     0.57     0.11    571.9    585.4     13.5
 SONIC CORP                            Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.13     0.13     0.00    128.0    126.7     -1.3
 ZEP INC                               Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.15     0.14    -0.01    160.3    164.9      4.6
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

