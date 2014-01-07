FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 7 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 7, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 7 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met, or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
  
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP                Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.90     1.04     0.14    860.6    856.3     -4.2
 CALAVO GROWERS INC                    Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.38     0.40     0.02    186.6    190.7      4.0
 COMMERCIAL METALS CO                  Q1   STEEL                      USD     0.24     0.14    -0.10   1735.1   1682.9    -52.2
 CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC             Q3   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.08     0.11     0.03    188.9    188.3     -0.6
 FRANKLIN COVEY CO                     Q1   INDUSTRIAL SERVICES        USD     0.14     0.10    -0.04     46.5     43.4     -3.0
 HIPCRICKET INC                        Q3   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    USD    -0.01    -0.04    -0.03     10.2      6.4     -3.8
 IHS INC                               Q4   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     1.27     1.46     0.19    534.8    559.7     24.8
 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC                 Q1   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.44     0.65     0.21   3718.2   4042.0    323.8
 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP                Q1   OIL                        USD     0.08     0.06    -0.02     20.9     19.3     -1.6
 TEAM INC                              Q2   OIL                        USD     0.61     0.62     0.01    211.8    200.5    -11.3
 

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.