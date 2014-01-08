FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 8 - 1530 ET
January 8, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 8 - 1530 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AZZ INC                               Q3   OIL                        USD     0.74     0.59    -0.15    218.6    197.8    -20.9
 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC              Q3   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.91     1.10     0.19   1385.1       --       --
 FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INC               Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.35     0.46     0.11       --       --       --
 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC              Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.53     0.51    -0.02    481.4    490.4      8.9
 MONSANTO CO                           Q1   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.64     0.67     0.03   3074.5   3143.0     68.5
 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT                 Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.95     0.99     0.04    669.0    678.5      9.6
 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC                 Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.45     0.48     0.03   1076.7   1071.5     -5.2
 SCHNITZER STEEL                       Q1   STEEL                      USD    -0.06    -0.18    -0.12    618.0    587.7    -30.3
 UNIFIRST CORP                         Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.62     1.71     0.09    347.1    346.7     -0.4
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

