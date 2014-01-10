U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 10 - 1800 ET

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev FIRST CITIZENS BANC CORP Q4 BANKING USD 0.19 0.10 -0.09 12.7 13.2 0.5 HURCO CO Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.18 0.29 0.11 -- -- -- PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.28 0.23 -0.05 44.4 39.7 -4.7 PURECYCLE CORP Q1 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.04 -0.04 0.00 0.6 0.6 0.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)