U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 13 - 1800 ET
January 13, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 13 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BAUER PERFORMANCE SPORTS              Q2   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.22     0.20    -0.02    113.9    117.1      3.2
 DRAGONWAVE INC                        Q3   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.17    -0.20    -0.03     27.8     22.2     -5.6
 LIMONEIRA CO                          Q4   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.08    -0.07    -0.15     17.6     14.3     -3.3
 MVC CAPITAL INC                       Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.07    -0.15    -0.22      4.5      4.5     -0.1
 SUEDZUCKER AG                         Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            EUR     0.34     0.55     0.21   1906.6   1982.8     76.2
 XYRATEX LTD                           Q4   OTHER COMPUTERS            USD     0.12    -0.03    -0.15    208.7    185.3    -23.5
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
