U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 13 - 1800 ET

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BAUER PERFORMANCE SPORTS Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.22 0.20 -0.02 113.9 117.1 3.2 DRAGONWAVE INC Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.17 -0.20 -0.03 27.8 22.2 -5.6 LIMONEIRA CO Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.08 -0.07 -0.15 17.6 14.3 -3.3 MVC CAPITAL INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.07 -0.15 -0.22 4.5 4.5 -0.1 SUEDZUCKER AG Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS EUR 0.34 0.55 0.21 1906.6 1982.8 76.2 XYRATEX LTD Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.12 -0.03 -0.15 208.7 185.3 -23.5