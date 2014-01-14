FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14 - 0700 ET
January 14, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 14 - 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q1   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.27    -0.21     0.06      3.5      3.4      0.0
 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC                Q1   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.37     0.39     0.02    101.9       --       --

