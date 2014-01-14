U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 14 - 1800 ET

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC Q4 BANKING USD 0.71 0.69 -0.02 270.5 271.7 1.1 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.62 0.65 0.03 227.8 226.0 -1.8 DESTINY MEDIA Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.0 0.9 -0.1 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Q4 BANKING USD 1.35 1.40 0.05 23685.0 24112.0 427.0 LINEAR TECHNOLOGY CP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.45 0.45 0.00 334.8 334.6 -0.2 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.04 -0.09 -0.05 14.2 10.1 -4.1 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.06 -0.14 -0.08 7.8 4.4 -3.4 SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.21 0.06 3.5 3.4 0.0 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.49 0.51 0.02 1358.2 1362.0 3.8 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.39 0.02 101.9 98.3 -3.6 WELLS FARGO & CO Q4 BANKING USD 0.98 1.00 0.02 20692.3 20665.0 -27.3