U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan. 15 - 0900 ET

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BANK OF AMERICA CORP Q4 BANKING USD 0.26 0.29 0.03 21238.0 21488.0 250.0 FASTENAL CO Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.34 0.33 -0.01 813.2 813.8 0.5 WNS HOLDINGS LTD Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.36 0.38 0.02 120.2 119.6 -0.6