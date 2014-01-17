FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 17 - 1800 ET
January 17, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Jan 17 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 COMERICA INC                          Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.74     0.77     0.03    619.0    634.0     15.0
 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL                Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.17     0.21     0.04    298.7    292.2     -6.5
 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO                   Q4   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.53     0.53     0.00  40223.7  40382.0    158.3
 M & T BANK CORP                       Q4   BANKING                    USD     1.92     1.74    -0.18   1104.3   1112.7      8.4
 MORGAN STANLEY                        Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.45     0.50     0.05   8011.7   8198.0    186.3
 REPUBLIC BANCORP INC                  Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.28     0.07    -0.21     35.8     33.9     -1.9
 SCHLUMBERGER LTD                      Q4   OIL                        USD     1.32     1.35     0.03  11989.3  11906.0    -83.3
 STONEGATE BANK                        Q4   BANKING                    USD    -0.06     0.31     0.37      9.8     13.1      3.3
 SUNTRUST BANKS                        Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.69     0.77     0.08   2034.5   2061.0     26.5
 THE BANK OF NEW YORK                  Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.54     0.54     0.00   3722.1   3752.0     29.9
 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP                Q4   BANKING                    USD     0.50     0.52     0.02    153.1    198.1     45.0
 WIPRO LTD                             Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.12     0.13     0.01   1826.5   1820.0     -6.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
