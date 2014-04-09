FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1700 ET
#Market News
April 9, 2014

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 9 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures
are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

     Company Name           Ticker    Qtr  Industry                   Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANGIODYNAMICS INC                     Q3   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.09     0.08    -0.01     86.9     88.2      1.3
 API TECHNOLOGIES CORP                 Q1   DEFENSE                    USD     0.00    -0.05    -0.05     58.0     58.9      1.0
 APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC                Q4   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.29     0.27    -0.02    209.2    214.4      5.2
 BED BATH & BEYOND INC                 Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     1.60     1.60     0.00   3222.5   3203.3    -19.2
 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC              Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.76     0.81     0.05   1289.7   1291.2      1.5
 JOE'S JEANS INC                       Q1   TEXTILES                   USD    -0.04     0.00     0.04     47.5     47.3     -0.2
 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT                 Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.85     0.87     0.02    664.6    661.5     -3.1
 NEOPHOTONICS CORP                     Q3   UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY    USD    -0.08    -0.10    -0.02     76.8     76.8      0.0
 PENFORD CORP                          Q2   CHEMICALS                  USD     0.12     0.10    -0.02       --       --       --
 PRICESMART INC                        Q2   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.88     0.93     0.05    675.2    674.4     -0.8
 RUBY TUESDAY INC                      Q3   RETAILING - FOODS          USD    -0.08    -0.07     0.01    284.2    295.6     11.3
 SIMULATIONS PLUS INC                  Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.07     0.05    -0.02      3.5      3.1     -0.4
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
