U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 11 - 1700 ET

April 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.36 0.34 -0.02 -- -- -- FASTENAL CO Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.38 0.38 0.00 870.0 876.5 6.5 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Q1 BANKING USD 1.40 1.28 -0.12 24525.3 23863.0 -662.3 PURECYCLE CORP Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.03 -- -- 0.6 0.7 0.1 WELLS FARGO & CO Q1 BANKING USD 0.97 1.05 0.08 20595.5 20625.0 29.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)