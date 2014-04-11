FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 11 - 1700 ET
April 11, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 11 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP              Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.36     0.34    -0.02       --       --       --
 FASTENAL CO                           Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.38     0.38     0.00    870.0    876.5      6.5
 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO                   Q1   BANKING                    USD     1.40     1.28    -0.12  24525.3  23863.0   -662.3
 PURECYCLE CORP                        Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD    -0.03       --       --      0.6      0.7      0.1
 WELLS FARGO & CO                      Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.97     1.05     0.08  20595.5  20625.0     29.5
 
