April 14, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 14 - 1700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING                Q1   MACHINERY                  USD     0.06    -0.06    -0.12       --       --       --
 CITIGROUP INC                         Q1   FINANCE & LOAN             USD     1.14     1.30     0.16  19366.9  20117.0    750.1
 CNB FINANCIAL CORP-PA                 Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.33     0.36     0.03     17.9     18.3      0.4
 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS                  Q1   DRUGS                      USD     0.11     0.09    -0.02      4.5      4.7      0.2
 JB HUNT TRANSPORT                     Q1   TRUCKING                   USD     0.62     0.58    -0.04   1404.6   1406.9      2.4
 M & T BANK CORP                       Q1   BANKING                    USD     1.61     1.61     0.00   1103.1   1076.5    -26.6
 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK             Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.05     0.00    -0.05    534.5    495.7    -38.8
 SEMILEDS CORP                         Q2   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.21    -0.21     0.00      4.5      4.2     -0.3
 SIRIUS XM CANADA HOLDING              Q2   COMMUNICATIONS             CAD     0.05       --       --     77.4     75.5     -2.0
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
