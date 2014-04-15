FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 15 - 1530 ET
#Earnings Season
April 15, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses April 15 - 1530 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue figures are in millions.
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CHARLES SCHWAB CORP                   Q1   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.22     0.24     0.02   1473.7   1478.0      4.3
 COCA-COLA CO                          Q1   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.44     0.44     0.00  10548.4  10576.0     27.6
 COMERICA INC                          Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.72     0.73     0.01    615.6    618.0      2.4
 COMVERSE INC                          Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.49     1.09     0.60    170.5    166.5     -4.0
 INFOSYS LTD                           Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.79     0.85     0.06   2114.4   2092.0    -22.4
 JOHNSON & JOHNSON                     Q1   DRUGS                      USD     1.48     1.54     0.07  17996.5  18115.0    118.5
 NORTHERN TRUST CORP                   Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.78     0.75    -0.03   1071.2   1040.5    -30.7
 PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL               Q4   MACHINERY                  USD    -0.01    -0.29    -0.28     17.0     12.7     -4.3
 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC                Q2   SAVINGS AND LOANS          USD     0.38     0.38     0.00    104.2    100.6     -3.6
 WESTAMERICA BANCORP                   Q1   BANKING                    USD     0.58     0.58     0.00     52.7     51.9     -0.8
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

