U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 16 - 1800 ET
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 11:03 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 16 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAE INC                               Q4   DEFENSE                    CAD     0.21       --       --    573.7    583.4      9.7
 CANADIAN SOLAR INC                    Q1   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.12     0.07    -0.05    432.0    466.3     34.3
 CONSTELLIUM NV                        Q1   NONFERROUS BASE METALS     EUR     0.38     0.29    -0.09    929.6    883.0    -46.6
 LGI HOMES INC                         Q1   MULTI-IND CAP GOOD         USD     0.14     0.25     0.11     73.9     75.9      2.1
 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP             Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.23     0.21    -0.02     40.9     38.2     -2.8
 PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC                   Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.04     0.03    -0.01     36.4     37.0      0.6
 SORL AUTO PARTS INC                   Q1   AUTO PART MFG              USD     0.11     0.14     0.03     46.9     50.0      3.1
 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION              Q1   MARITIME                   USD     0.10     0.19     0.10     87.9     91.3      3.4
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
