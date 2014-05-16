U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 16 - 1800 ET

May 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAE INC Q4 DEFENSE CAD 0.21 -- -- 573.7 583.4 9.7 CANADIAN SOLAR INC Q1 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.12 0.07 -0.05 432.0 466.3 34.3 CONSTELLIUM NV Q1 NONFERROUS BASE METALS EUR 0.38 0.29 -0.09 929.6 883.0 -46.6 LGI HOMES INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.14 0.25 0.11 73.9 75.9 2.1 PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.23 0.21 -0.02 40.9 38.2 -2.8 PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.04 0.03 -0.01 36.4 37.0 0.6 SORL AUTO PARTS INC Q1 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.11 0.14 0.03 46.9 50.0 3.1 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION Q1 MARITIME USD 0.10 0.19 0.10 87.9 91.3 3.4 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)