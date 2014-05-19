FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 19 - 0800 ET
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 19, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 19 - 0800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to results of NanoViricides Inc, Katanga Mining Ltd and American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. None of
the three companies reported results on Monday. The error also appeared in previous versions of Hits & Misses)
    May 19 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    Company Name            Ticker     Qtr   Industry                 Curr   EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CAMPBELL SOUP CO                      Q3   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.59     0.62     0.03   2001.5   1970.0    -31.5
 COMPUGEN LTD                          Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.10    -0.04     0.06      1.8      2.1      0.3
 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC                  Q4   AIRLINES                   USD     0.27    -0.19    -0.46   1084.5   1120.1     35.6
 VALSPAR CORP                          Q2   BUILDING & RELATED         USD     1.04     1.07     0.03   1109.9   1130.2     20.2
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.