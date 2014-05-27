FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 27 - 1810 ET
May 27, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 27 - 1810 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.  
        
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 AMERICA'S CART-MART INC               Q4   MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE     USD     0.78     0.68    -0.09    133.4    122.6    -10.8
 AUTOZONE INC                          Q3   AUTO PART MFG              USD     8.45     8.46     0.01   2335.2   2341.6      6.3
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.31     1.40     0.09   5567.2   5725.0    157.8
 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA                   Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.32     1.40     0.08   5608.3   5725.0    116.7
 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD             Q1   ALTERNATIVE ENERGY         USD     0.40     0.04    -0.36    288.6    323.9     35.3
 SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP              Q4   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.44       --       --      6.1      5.7     -0.4
 SUNGY MOBILE LTD                      Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.15     0.06    -0.09     15.3     15.6      0.3
 WET SEAL INC                          Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD    -0.18    -0.18     0.00    117.5    116.7     -0.7
 WORKDAY INC                           Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.15    -0.13     0.02    152.4    159.7      7.3
 
     
    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

