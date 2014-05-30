FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 30 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses May 30 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.    
  
  Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 ANN INC                               Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.31     0.33     0.02    597.7    590.6     -7.1
 BIG LOTS INC                          Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.44     0.50     0.06   1264.0   1281.3     17.3
 GENESCO INC                           Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     0.91     0.81    -0.10    620.0    628.8      8.8
 GRAHAM CORP                           Q4   MACHINERY                  USD     0.30     0.23    -0.07     29.4     26.1     -3.3
 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP                Q4   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.62     0.42    -0.20   2667.2   3975.9   1308.8
 QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC                Q1   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      CAD     0.03       --       --      3.1      3.2      0.1
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.