U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 2 - 1800 ET
June 2, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 2 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.
    
     Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 CALAVO GROWERS INC                    Q2   FOOD PROCESSORS            USD     0.37     0.43     0.06    195.7    194.9     -0.8
 CONNS INC                             Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.73     0.80     0.07    328.5    335.5      6.9
 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC                Q3   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.03     0.11     0.09     78.7     82.0      3.3
 KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS                Q1   RETAILING - FOODS          USD     0.23     0.23     0.00    126.7    121.6     -5.1
 MESA LABORATORIES INC                 Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD     0.70     0.95     0.25       --       --       --
 NORDION INC                           Q2   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD     0.26     0.22    -0.04     65.3     74.7      9.5
 
 QUIKSILVER INC                        Q2   CLOTHING                   USD    -0.02    -0.15    -0.13    448.6    408.2    -40.4
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

