U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 2 - 1800 ET

June 2 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CALAVO GROWERS INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.37 0.43 0.06 195.7 194.9 -0.8 CONNS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.73 0.80 0.07 328.5 335.5 6.9 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.11 0.09 78.7 82.0 3.3 KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.23 0.23 0.00 126.7 121.6 -5.1 MESA LABORATORIES INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.70 0.95 0.25 -- -- -- NORDION INC Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.26 0.22 -0.04 65.3 74.7 9.5 QUIKSILVER INC Q2 CLOTHING USD -0.02 -0.15 -0.13 448.6 408.2 -40.4