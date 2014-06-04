FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 4 - 1800 ET
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 4 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported
results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.    
    
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BAZAARVOICE INC                       Q4   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD    -0.10    -0.11    -0.01     45.5     43.1     -2.4
 BROWN-FORMAN CORP                     Q4   BEVERAGES                  USD     0.58     0.62     0.04    921.7    893.0    -28.7
 CYBERONICS INC                        Q4   MEDICAL SUPPLIES           USD     0.54     0.55     0.01     76.7     74.9     -1.9
 FIVE BELOW INC                        Q1   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.06     0.07     0.01    122.0    126.0      4.0
 GREIF INC                             Q2   CONTAINERS                 USD     0.67     0.57    -0.10   1119.5   1100.7    -18.8
 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC             Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.03    -0.05    -0.08    476.7    449.9    -26.8
 IXYS                                  Q4   SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT   USD     0.09     0.00    -0.09     91.0     89.9     -1.1
 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA             Q2   BANKING                    CAD     1.24     1.29     0.05    214.2    216.9      2.7
 LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC                   Q1   COMMUNICATIONS             USD     0.54       --       --   1264.1   1320.0     55.9
 PVH CORP                              Q1   CLOTHING                   USD     1.49     1.47    -0.02   1983.2   1963.7    -19.5
 REALD INC                             Q4   ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES    USD    -0.24    -0.10     0.14     33.7     40.7      6.9
 VERINT SYSTEMS                        Q1   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.55     0.72     0.17    255.0    269.3     14.3
 
 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

