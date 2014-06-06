FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 6 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses June 6 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The
figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions.

 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 HURCO COMPANIES                       Q2   MACHINERY                  USD     0.43     0.54     0.11       --       --       --
 JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC              Q1   RETAILING - GOODS          USD     0.40     0.32    -0.08    216.0    217.4      1.5
 MVC CAPITAL INC                       Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.06     0.22     0.16      7.0      5.9     -1.1
 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO               Q2   GAS UTILITIES              USD     0.75     0.80     0.05    428.0    462.3     34.3
 UNIQURE NV                            Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY              USD    -0.45    -0.52    -0.07      1.6      1.2     -0.4
 

    

 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.