U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 29 - 0945 ET
September 29, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses Sept 29 - 0945 ET

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts'
expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in
millions.
    
 Company Name            Ticker   Qtr  Industry   Currency  EPS Est  EPS Act  Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act  Diff Rev 
 FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-LP  FGP      Q4   OIL        USD       -0.31    -        -         422.22   399.03   -23.19
                                                                                                          
                                                                                                          
 CESCA THERAPEUTICS INC  KOOL.O   Q4   HEALTH     USD       -0.06    -0.09    -0.03     4.27     3.84     -0.43

