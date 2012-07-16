U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 16 - 1800 ET

July 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BROWN & BROWN INC Q2 INSURANCE USD 0.31 0.29 -0.02 294.4 290.9 -3.5 CINTAS CORPORATION Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.60 0.60 0.00 1065.7 1053.6 -12.1 CITIGROUP INCORPORATED Q2 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.89 1.00 0.11 18762.8 -- -- GANNETT INC DEL Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.52 0.56 0.04 1319.4 1307.0 -12.4 GUESTLOGIX INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 6.4 6.0 -0.4 ICU MED INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.59 0.63 0.04 78.0 77.3 -0.7 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC Q2 TRUCKING USD 0.67 0.67 0.00 1300.0 1255.1 -44.8 JOE'S JEANS INC Q2 TEXTILES USD 0.01 0.02 0.02 27.4 28.6 1.2 LINCARE HOLDINGS INC Q2 HOME HEALTH CARE USD 0.55 0.56 0.01 503.4 496.2 -7.2 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.06 -0.02 0.04 6.0 6.2 0.2 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD 0.00 -0.02 -0.02 6.0 6.2 0.2 PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA Q2 CONTAINERS USD 0.45 0.49 0.04 689.4 712.5 23.1 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.13 -0.10 0.03 2.6 2.1 -0.6 VOC ENERGY TRUST Q2 OIL USD 0.58 0.86 0.28 18.9 29.2 10.4 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATI Q2 BANKING USD 0.76 0.78 0.03 65.0 63.9 -1.1