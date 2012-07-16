FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 16 - 1800 ET
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 16 - 1800 ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether
they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                                                        ****  
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BROWN & BROWN INC                     Q2   INSURANCE                 USD    0.31     0.29    -0.02      294.4    290.9     -3.5
 CINTAS CORPORATION                    Q4   CLOTHING                  USD    0.60     0.60     0.00     1065.7   1053.6    -12.1
 CITIGROUP INCORPORATED                Q2   FINANCE & LOAN            USD    0.89     1.00     0.11    18762.8       --       --
 GANNETT INC DEL                       Q2   COMMUNICATIONS            USD    0.52     0.56     0.04     1319.4   1307.0    -12.4
 GUESTLOGIX INC                        Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES   CAD    0.00    -0.01    -0.01        6.4      6.0     -0.4
 ICU MED INC                           Q2   MEDICAL SUPPLIES          USD    0.59     0.63     0.04       78.0     77.3     -0.7
 JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVIC              Q2   TRUCKING                  USD    0.67     0.67     0.00     1300.0   1255.1    -44.8
 JOE'S JEANS INC                       Q2   TEXTILES                  USD    0.01     0.02     0.02       27.4     28.6      1.2
 LINCARE HOLDINGS INC                  Q2   HOME HEALTH CARE          USD    0.55     0.56     0.01      503.4    496.2     -7.2
 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B              Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY             CAD   -0.06    -0.02     0.04        6.0      6.2      0.2
 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B              Q1   BIOTECHNOLOGY             CAD    0.00    -0.02    -0.02        6.0      6.2      0.2
 PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA             Q2   CONTAINERS                USD    0.45     0.49     0.04      689.4    712.5     23.1
 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL              Q4   BIOTECHNOLOGY             USD   -0.13    -0.10     0.03        2.6      2.1     -0.6
 VOC ENERGY TRUST                      Q2   OIL                       USD    0.58     0.86     0.28       18.9     29.2     10.4
 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATI              Q2   BANKING                   USD    0.76     0.78     0.03       65.0     63.9     -1.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.