U.S.daily earnings hits & misses July 17 - 0700 ET
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

U.S.daily earnings hits & misses July 17 - 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether they beat,
met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                                                        ****  
 Company Name              Ticker     Qtr   Industry               Curr    EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act   Diff Rev
 HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC             Q2    INVESTMENTS            USD     0.13     0.11    -0.02    1356.5   1368.0     11.5
 JAKKS PACIFIC INC                     Q2    LEISURE TIME           USD     0.11     0.01    -0.10    137.1    145.4      8.2
 MATTEL INC                            Q2    LEISURE TIME           USD     0.21     0.28     0.07   1129.2   1158.7     29.5
 MERCANTILE BANK CORP                  Q2     BANKING               USD     0.27     0.36     0.09     13.7     13.5     -0.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
