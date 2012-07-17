FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.daily earnings hits & misses July 17 - 0800 ET
July 17, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.daily earnings hits & misses July 17 - 0800 ET

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether they beat, met
or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
    It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
                                                                        ****  
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr   Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est   Rev Act   Diff Rev
 COMERICA INCORPORATED                 Q2    BANKING                    USD     0.62     0.73     0.11    638.5    646.0      7.5
 HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC             Q2    INVESTMENTS                USD     0.13     0.11    -0.02   1356.5   1368.0     11.5
 IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS              Q2    DRUGS                      USD    -0.32    -0.38    -0.06     14.4     14.6      0.2
 JAKKS PACIFIC INC                     Q2    LEISURE TIME               USD     0.11     0.01    -0.10    137.1    145.4      8.2
 MATTEL INC                            Q2    LEISURE TIME               USD     0.21     0.28     0.07   1129.2   1158.7     29.5
 MERCANTILE BANK CORP                  Q2    BANKING                    USD     0.27     0.36     0.09     13.7     13.5     -0.3
 MOSAIC CO                             Q4    CHEMICALS                  USD     1.15     1.19     0.04   2549.1   2820.5    271.4
 OMNICOM GROUP                         Q2    COMMUNICATIONS             USD     1.01     1.02     0.01   3528.8   3561.0     32.2
 STATE STREET CORP                     Q2    BANKING                    USD     0.98     1.01     0.04   2424.5   2426.0      1.5

