U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 23 - 0700 ET

July 23(Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed company reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether it beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. The table includes earnings per share and revenue estimates for the company from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company's reported results according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the difference between the two. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev EATON CORP Q2 AUTO PART MFG USD 1.09 1.15 0.06 4237.5 4068.0 -169.5 ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)