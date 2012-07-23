FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 23 - 0700 ET
#Earnings Season
July 23, 2012 / 11:03 AM / 5 years ago

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 23 - 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23(Reuters) - The following U.S.-listed company reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether it beat, met or
missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
    The table includes earnings per share and revenue estimates for the company from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
the company's reported results according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the difference between the two.
 
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act   Diff EPS  Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev
 EATON CORP                            Q2   AUTO PART MFG              USD     1.09     1.15     0.06   4237.5   4068.0   -169.5
 
((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
