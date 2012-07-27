FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 27- 0700 ET
July 27, 2012 / 11:03 AM / in 5 years

U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 27- 0700 ET

Reuters Staff

July 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they
beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.
It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
 Company Name              Ticker      Qtr  Industry                  Curr  EPS Est  EPS Act Diff EPS  Rev Est  Rev Act Diff Rev
 BARNES GROUP INCORPORATED             Q2   METAL FABRICATORS & DIST   USD     0.48     0.45    -0.03    316.7    293.4    -23.3
 CALPINE CORPORATION                   Q2   ELECTRICAL UTILITIES       USD     0.00     0.03     0.03   1221.4    879.0   -342.4
 COLFAX CORP                           Q2   MACHINERY                  USD     0.36     0.35    -0.01   1019.2   1045.7     26.5
 COVENTRY HEALTH CARE INC              Q2   SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF   USD     0.63     0.68     0.05   3503.3   3517.8     14.5
 HELMERICH & PAYNE INC                 Q3   OIL                        USD     1.16     1.37     0.21    780.4       --       --
 NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC                 Q2   HOME PRODUCTS              USD     0.45     0.47     0.02   1522.1   1516.2     -5.9
 OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTO              Q2   INVESTMENTS                USD     0.25     0.29     0.04     81.4     83.8      2.4
 PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, I              Q2   BANKING                    USD     0.77     0.78     0.01     98.9     97.3     -1.6
 RADWARE LTD                           Q2   SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES    USD     0.43     0.43     0.00     47.0     46.8     -0.2
 TMX GROUP INC                         Q2   MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE     CAD     0.74     0.81     0.07    160.7    167.5      6.8
 VALLEY FINANCIAL CORP                 Q2   INSURANCE                  USD     0.26     0.33     0.07      6.5      6.5      0.0
 VIAD CORP                             Q2   UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC      USD     0.19     0.29     0.10    244.2    246.5      2.2
 WEYERHAEUSER CO                       Q2   BUILDING MATERIALS         USD     0.10     0.09    -0.01   1747.7   1793.0     45.3
 ((Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

