U.S./Canada daily earnings hits & misses July 27- 0700 ET

July 27 (Reuters) - The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BARNES GROUP INCORPORATED Q2 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.48 0.45 -0.03 316.7 293.4 -23.3 CALPINE CORPORATION Q2 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.00 0.03 0.03 1221.4 879.0 -342.4 COLFAX CORP Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.36 0.35 -0.01 1019.2 1045.7 26.5 COVENTRY HEALTH CARE INC Q2 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.63 0.68 0.05 3503.3 3517.8 14.5 HELMERICH & PAYNE INC Q3 OIL USD 1.16 1.37 0.21 780.4 -- -- NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC Q2 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.45 0.47 0.02 1522.1 1516.2 -5.9 OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTO Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.25 0.29 0.04 81.4 83.8 2.4 PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, I Q2 BANKING USD 0.77 0.78 0.01 98.9 97.3 -1.6 RADWARE LTD Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.43 0.43 0.00 47.0 46.8 -0.2 TMX GROUP INC Q2 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE CAD 0.74 0.81 0.07 160.7 167.5 6.8 VALLEY FINANCIAL CORP Q2 INSURANCE USD 0.26 0.33 0.07 6.5 6.5 0.0 VIAD CORP Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.19 0.29 0.10 244.2 246.5 2.2 WEYERHAEUSER CO Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.10 0.09 -0.01 1747.7 1793.0 45.3